Australian company Bapcor runs into trouble as it enters NZ market - union

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 12:40

Distribution centre workers at Auckland-based car parts supplier Brake and Transmission (BNT), now owned by the Australian company Bapcor after its takeover of Hellaby, walked off the job today - the third time in as many months - as negotiations stall.

The distribution centre workers initiated bargaining in August 2016 and walked off the job in December and January saying the company’s nil pay offer meant they and their families would struggle to keep up with skyrocketing house prices.

"We’ve been in negotiations since August last year and the company is still refusing to make a meaningful offer. We thought Bapcor’s takeover may have slowed things down, that’s understandable, but now the takeover is confirmed negotiations are still stalled, " said the workers’ representative, FIRST Union organiser Emir Hodzic.

"Now it feels like BNT simply doesn’t want to negotiate."

"And people are starting to take notice of this dispute. In Australia the AMWU has written to Bapcor’s management about the situation here. Members of Australia’s NUW are also sending their support to the distribution centre workers here."

"Working people are really feeling the pinch. They’re struggling to sustain their families while the cost of housing keeps going up but their wages remain the same," said Hodzic.