Russell McVeagh unveils fresh new brand

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 08:17

Russell McVeagh is excited to unveil a new, fresh look that better reflects the firm’s differentiated positioning and how it has evolved with the needs of its clients in today’s modern marketplace.

Throughout the last year, the firm has worked with both its staff and with clients, to reinvigorate and refresh its core values and identity that sets it apart from its peers. Part of this reinvigoration of the Russell McVeagh brand is a new visual identity, which is unveiled today.

Deborah Macrae, Director of Business Development and Marketing, says the new brand identity and re-affirmed values showcase the firm’s commitment to evolve with the times and needs of its clients. "We are rounding the edges, diversifying and encouraging fresh thinking - while continuing to deliver sound commercial legal advice. Our reputation as industry thought leaders, helping our clients to thrive and overcome obstacles, coupled with the quality of our work and specialist skills of our people, distinguishes us in the marketplace. Our confident new look brings this together and aligns our firm's passionate, original and collaborative approach," she says.

The highly consultative process involved clients, partners, staff and external consultants, to assess perceptions within the firm and in the market, and work to better represent the firm with an identity that in aligns with the Russell McVeagh of today. "We are thrilled to launch our revised look, a project which has sparked such energy and collaboration of ideas within the partnership, our clients and staff. "This updated brand positioning allows people to appreciate who we are, what we stand for and how we operate. At our core, we champion our client's strategic goals and find solutions that fit the problem at hand," says Mrs Macrae.

The refreshed brand which includes a vibrant and bright new logo has today been disseminated across the firm's website and other channels. The ‘black’ colour palette the firm has long been associated with remains and is incorporated across the brand creative, a nod to the firm’s identity and 150-year heritage as the ‘go-to’ firm for tackling complex problems in the New Zealand marketplace.

The fresh brand can be viewed at the firm’s website: www.russellmcveagh.com