Lodge-style accommodation added to Mahu Whenua luxury offering

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 10:20

New Zealand’s newest luxury lodge and eco-sanctuary is now even more accessible for visitors to Wanaka and Queenstown.

Mahu Whenua Ridgeline Homestead and Eco Sanctuary has now introduced a ‘lodge style’ individual suite accommodation option to cater for demand following its recent launch.

Mahu Whenua General Manager Fiona Stevens said traveling couples or those celebrating a wedding or special anniversary, along with corporate groups, groups of friends or smaller families would suit the new room offerings.

The four luxurious Ridgeline Suites on offer - two self-contained Cottage Suites and two Homestead Suites within the original homestead building - boast incredible mountain, lake or river views and supreme privacy.

Sleeping up to two people each, and named after the native birds that frequent Mahu Whenua, each Suite features a king or king-split bed and ensuite with bath.

Visitors staying in the Suites will have a host and chef available to them. They will also have access to all Homestead facilities including two open fireplaces, a large open living area with expansive views, a fully equipped farmhouse kitchen, two dining areas, a media and games room, library, pool table, plenty of storage and dry room.

Outside, guests can take their pick from several spots to unwind -- two additional dining areas, a spa pool, sheltered swimming pool and a large deck looking out to Lake Wanaka and Mt Aspiring National Park.

Accommodation includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, morning and afternoon teas, pre-dinner canapés, refreshments and picnics, as well as premium local wine and beverages served with dinner.

Ms Stevens said the owners were incredibly excited to announce the new accommodation offering and meet this demand so soon after launching.

"We have a small but dedicated and extremely knowledgeable team on board to support our guests including an in-house chef, concierge and private guides," she said.

The Suites and main Homestead rooms have been refurbished to ‘fit’ with the homestead buildings, their unbeatable setting and the environmental ethos of the high country land and its owner, globally-recognised record producer Robert ‘Mutt’ Lange.

"Guests can revel in this conservation hideaway and never see another soul on the property, apart from guides or staff," said Fiona. "The beauty of Mahu Whenua is that, while it bears all the hallmarks of an extremely remote location, it’s only a 20-minute drive from Wanaka township."

Guided onsite experiences include horse trekking, overnight stays at shepherds’ cottages around the station, heli-skiing, mountain biking, 4WD adventures, farm tours, picnics alongside pristine alpine rivers, backcountry touring and wellness experiences.

"Mahu Whenua is a truly unique lodge experience and we are thrilled to be able to open it up to single travelers and couples, while continuing to offer full buy-out, ‘exclusive-use’ bookings," said Fiona.

-Opening rate is $1850 per Suite per night for up to two guests including all meals, in-house chef, concierge and staff. For further information go to: www.mahuwhenua.co.nz