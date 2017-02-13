Annabel Langbein heading to The Food Show Christchurch

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 11:55

It’s time to get out the calendar and put a big circle around the weekend of April 7 - 9, because The Food Show Christchurch is back! Headlining the show in 2017 is none other than the legendary Annabel Langbein, internationally renowned as "The Free Range Cook".

With a propensity for cooking deliciously fresh and simple food using fare from her very own garden, Annabel has become a household name in New Zealand, with her cookbooks adorning thousands of kitchens across the country. She will be taking to the Food Show stage to share her culinary tips and tricks with Cantabrian food lovers, presenting recipes from her new book Essential Annabel Langbein.

"I’m excited to be sharing delicious recipes from my gorgeous new book Essential Annabel Langbein with Food Show visitors," says Annabel. "Hot off the press in mid-March, it’s my biggest and best cookbook ever - a compendium of more than 650 of my best-ever meal ideas, including hundreds of my favourite and most popular recipes, plus plenty of on-trend new eating inspiration."

Annabel will also be available to meet Food Show guests and sign copies of her books.

As well as access to demonstrations in the Cooking Theatre from Annabel and a host of other celebrated Kiwi chefs, visitors to this year’s Food Show Christchurch can sample a selection of delicious food and drinks, discover the latest trends to tantalise the country’s taste buds, and stock up on new finds and old favourites alike.

Whether it’s indulgent and decadent, healthy and nutritious, or weird and wonderful that piques your interest - you will find it here.

The Food Show Christchurch is on at Horncastle Arena, 7 - 9 April 2017. Earlybird tickets are on sale now at www.foodshow.co.nz.

www.foodshow.co.nz