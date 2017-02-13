Quality fuel at New Zealand petrol pumps

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 14:18

New Zealanders can be confident they’re filling up their tanks with good quality fuel, according to a fuel testing report released by Trading Standards.

"While the fuel industry completes its own testing, Trading Standards at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment carries out independent testing of petrol, diesel and biofuels to give consumers added peace of mind," says Trading Standards Manager Stephen O’Brien.

Trading Standards tested fuel from 115 service stations across New Zealand between July 2015 and June 2016, sampling directly from the fuel pump to ensure the fuel was the same fuel going into consumers’ cars.

As a result of collaboration with the fuel industry across the year, the rate of suspect fuel samples decreased to eight this year, two fewer than the previous year. Upon further analysis all samples were found to be within tolerance levels.

"On the whole, our testing found fuel sold within New Zealand was of a good quality and compliant with specifications prescribed in the regulations. Trading Standards will continue our collaborative work with the fuel industry to maintain this quality for future years.

"Consumers expect quality fuel when filling up at the bowser and in New Zealand, our tests show these expectations are being met," Mr O’Brien says.

The Fuel Monitoring Programme’s Test Results 2015-16 is a technical report written for fuel industry experts, and is part of an ongoing statistically-based testing programme of New Zealand’s 1,200 service stations. The full report is available at www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/tradingstandards/fuel-quality