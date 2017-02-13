Chamber welcomes Hilton brand

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 17:11

Wellington’s image will be enhanced by the arrival of a 4½-star Hilton-brand hotel in the centre city, says Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

"Having a DoubleTree by Hilton is great news for the city, and makes up for the disappointment of earlier plans for a 5-star Hilton Hotel falling through due to site issues.

"It adds to our already excellent portfolio of top hotels, and its location will bring its clients right into the heart of the retail ‘Golden Mile’.

"Developer Mark Dunajtschik clearly did a great job of restoring the distinctive old building to its former glory. Even though that was not his first wish for it, he is to be congratulated on an outcome that was good enough to attract the eye of the Hilton brand.

"This will be very positive for tourism, not just by adding 108 rooms, but in attracting overseas tourists who trust the Hilton brand.

"Let’s hope it leads to a 5-star Hilton coming here eventually."