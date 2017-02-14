Private Wealth Advisers appoints Grant Lowe

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 10:17

Boutique investment advisory firm Private Wealth Advisers has appointed experienced investment adviser Grant Lowe to the company. Grant has worked in financial markets for 20 years both in London and New Zealand, with 13 years’ experience as an investment adviser. Most recently he has spent the last nine years working for a large Private Bank, where he advised and managed portfolios for high net worth individuals, family offices, community and charitable trusts.

Grant is an Authorised Financial Adviser, Certified Financial Planner (CFPcm), and a member of the Institute of Financial Advisers. He also holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Studies (Endorsed in Personal Financial Planning). Private Wealth Advisers is delighted with the experience and expertise Grant will bring to its business.