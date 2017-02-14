Cabin crew seek inclusion in CAA regulations on flight fatigue

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 10:14

Cabin crew say it’s time they were included in Civil Aviation Authority regulations, including rules related to fatigue.

While pilots are covered by the regulations, cabin crew are not.

Their union, E tÅ« says fatigue is a well-recognised aviation risk and cabin crew should be covered - a view supported by the Pilots Association, as well as global aviation regulators and industry experts.

The Civil Aviation Authority is currently reviewing whether cabin crew should be included.

E tÅ« Senior Advisor Cabin Crew, Marja Lubeck says cabin crew are responsible for the comfort and safety of their passengers.

"Cabin crew are critical to the safety and comfort of passengers in the air. Their role requires them to be alert, vigilant, and responsive to issues arising in flight. Cabin crew need to be well-rested to perform the job effectively," she says.

"Hundreds of our members will be filing submissions supporting inclusion in the regulations and we need major airlines to also support this. Aviation safety is just too important to ignore," says Marja.

Submissions on the proposed changes close on 20 February.