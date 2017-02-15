Public inquiry into state of public broadcasting and media announced

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 05:45

A strong, independent media is an essential part of any functioning democracy. But in recent years the media landscape has been dramatically altered by the explosion of digital publishing, radical shifts in where advertising dollars are spent, and a funding freeze on public broadcasting, amongst other things. Many people worry that balanced public interest media may be at risk.

ActionStation and the Coalition for Better Broadcasting have joined forces with a diverse group of six industry experts to launch a crowdfunded public inquiry into the current state, and future prospects, of public interest broadcasting and media in New Zealand.

The six panelists will travel the country (dates and location of workshops listed below) holding collaborative workshops with the public and other media experts before compiling a report on the state of public broadcasting and media, with a short list of recommendations for how it can be improved. This report will be presented to the Government before Budget Day.

"We want the public to come along and tell the panel what’s important to them, what’s wrong and how to fix it" says Director of the Coalition for Better Broadcasting Myles Thomas. "The panelists are making it interactive and engaging, and they plan to listen, probe and provoke".

The workshops are open to everyone and will be held in a range of venues including cafes, community centres, and library spaces. A website, launched today, allows people to make a submission online as well

"We’ve selected a range of engaging panelists to lead the inquiry, from across the political spectrum and with a diversity of backgrounds and industry expertise. We are looking for a balanced and comprehensive view of the state of public broadcasting and media in our country with sound recommendations on how it can be improved," says Co-Director of ActionStation Marianne Elliott.

The panelists are:

Kay Ellmers (Producer/Director at Tumanako Productions)

Shamubeel Eaqub (Economist and Author)

Lizzie Marvelly (Journalist, blogger and social media campaign creator)

Mark Jennings (ex-Head of News MediaWorks)

Bill Ralston (Journalist and Broadcaster)

Lance Wiggs (Investor and business blogger)

"The explosion of digital media has turned the media industry on its head. While there are many talented and principled journalists committed to solid reporting and investigation, conflicting interests combined with malignant external forces have eroded the public’s trust in journalism" says panelist Lizzie Marvelly.

"Like it or not today people’s expressed preferences through pageviews are for entertainment news-candy rather than politics, economic and social policy broccoli," says panelist Lance Wiggs.

"We need trusted independent journalism providing citizens with the information they need to participate meaningfully in our democracy," says panelist Kay Ellmers.

The inquiry’s goal is to make that a reality.

Workshop Details:

Wellington

When: Sunday 19th February 11am-2pm

Where: Meow cafe and bar, 9 Edward St

Dunedin

When: Sunday 26th February 12.30pm - 3.30pm

Where: Dunningham Suite, 4th Floor, Dunedin City Library, 230 Moray Place

Tauranga

When: Sunday 5th March 11am-2pm

Where: Papamoa Community Centre, Papamoa Library, 15 Gravatt Rd, Papamoa

Christchurch

When: Sunday 12th March 11am-2pm

Where: XChc, 376 Wilsons Rd, Christchurch

Nelson

When: Sunday 19th March 11am-2pm

Where: NMIT, G104 Auditorium, 322 Hardy St

Auckland

When: Sunday 26th March 1pm-4pm

Where: Mt Eden Normal Primary School Hall, cnr Valley and Sherbourne Roads, Mt Eden

Light refreshments will be served at the workshops.

Website is here: www.makeourmediabetter.org.nz