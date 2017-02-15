900 trades scholarships for Maori and Pasifika

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 07:53

More than 900 young MÄori and Pasifika are being offered a leg up into a career in the booming Auckland trades industry.

Eligible trainees will have their fees paid and get practical support to find a job in their chosen trade.

MÄori and Pasifika Trades Training (MPTT) Auckland is offering 915 scholarships as part of its work to build a qualified trades workforce. Kirk Sargent, MPTT Auckland Project Manager, says the scholarships offer support that goes well beyond free fees.

"Trainees get practical help from a coach to become work ready, including writing their CV, getting their drivers licence and making sure they have the basic safety training employers are looking for. Together with our partners, we also help them find the right employer and offer a $1000 tools grants once they’re in an apprenticeship."

The scholarships come with no strings attached and are an effort to fill the growing demand for tradespeople in Auckland.

"The number of jobs in the trades industry is rising and we need qualified people to fill those roles," says Kirk. Auckland trades jobs listed on Trade Me were up 25% in the three months before December compared to the same time in 2015, largely due to the city’s housing boom.

Meanwhile, Statistics NZ released figures last week showing nearly 10,000 homes were consented in Auckland in 2016, up 7% from 2015.

To be eligible for an MPTT Auckland scholarship, applicants must be aged 16-40 and be of MÄori or Pasifika heritage. More than 1500 young men and women have already benefited from the scholarships since they were first offered in 2014, with many of these trainees now reaching the end of their studies and moving into employment.

One such trainee is Kelsie McKenna, a 19-year-old MÄori/Samoan who is currently completing a Certificate in Carpentry (Level 4) at Unitec. Kelsie says being awarded the MPTT scholarship last year was a huge help. "It was pretty exciting. I felt really privileged because it means I’m debt free when I walk out of my course. I’d definitely encourage other people to apply." Kelsie says she’d love to see not just more MÄori and Pacific Islanders, but also more young women stepping into the trades sector. "Women can definitely do it but they’ve got to take a risk and give it a go. I really didn’t think I could do this but I’m doing it today and I love it. I thought strength might be an issue but you can build your strength up on the job."

She adds that the trades sector is perfect for anyone who enjoys working with their hands and being outdoors. "I love working outside and I love working around the people in this trade - the plumbers, electricians and the builders. It’s such a positive atmosphere." Potential scholars can register their interest at www.maoripasifikatrades.co.nz.