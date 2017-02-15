Geneva Healthcare's acquisition of Enliven central

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 09:11

Geneva Healthcare now offers its Home and Community Support Services to more clients in the lower North Island, enabling the wider community to live their best lives.

This has been made possible with the purchase of Enliven Central’s Presbyterian Support Homecare business in the lower North Island on 13 February 2017.

The acquisition and change of ownership brings the strength of both organisations together, making the new entity, known as Geneva Healthcare Central, one of the largest providers of Home and Community Support Services in the region.

Enliven Central has been providing Home and Community Support Services in the Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatu, Horowhenua, Kapiti, Wellington and Hutt Valley areas. Their clients include the Ministry of Health, the Accident Compensation Corporation; the Capital and Coast, Hutt Valley, Mid Central, Whanganui and Taranaki District Health Boards; Hospice Taranaki, Veterans Affairs, as well as privately funded customers.

Under Geneva Healthcare Central, services will continue as usual as we warmly welcome the existing staff and clients into the new organisation and build this partnership. Bronwyn Williams from Enliven Central Presbyterian Support will continue as General Manager during the transition process of bringing both companies together.

Josephine Wallis, Founder and Chief Executive of Geneva Healthcare says, "This strategic opportunity for Geneva Healthcare Central will boost the growth and performance of healthcare provision in the lower North Island, enabling more services to be delivered and achieving greater client outcomes."