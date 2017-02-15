enableMe to open second South Island branch

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 10:23

One of the country’s fastest-growing financial advisory firms is set to open its second office in the South Island.

enableMe is opening a branch in Dunedin on March 21, making it the tenth enableMe office to open since the company was founded in 2007. The company opened its first South Island branch in Christchurch last year.

The Dunedin franchise is owned by Roger Swift, a career banker both in New Zealand and overseas. With a background in the corporate and retail banking sectors, Roger says he is looking forward to utilising his skills and experience to help clients get ahead financially.

"At this time of the year, people often take stock of where they are heading financially which can be very confronting and difficult," says Roger. "However, if you seek impartial expert advice to help you set specific and measurable financial goals, it’s much easier to reach them."

Roger and his wife, Nicki, both hail from the South Island and are looking forward to settling in Dunedin.

"Dunedin has a vision to become an economically and socially vibrant city which is very appealing," says Roger. "When the opportunity came up to open an enableMe branch in Dunedin, it was an easy decision to make both in terms of the opportunity to help others and to enjoy what the Southern region has to offer."

Totally independent of any financial institution or bank, enableMe specialises in one-on-one coaching to help people save money, reduce debt and reach their financial potential.

The company uses a patented mortgage repayment system that helps people save thousands of dollars in interest costs each year.

enableMe’s financial personal trainers are all highly trained registered financial advisers who see people at differing levels of financial fitness. The financial life stage of a client is determined - starting out, building up or nearing retirement - before devising a suitable plan.

To mark the opening of the new office, enableMe is inviting friends, family, local businesses and media to join them for the launch function at 5pm on Wednesday March 1 at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

enableMe is also hosting a FREE 45-minute seminar for the general public - Kill your Mortgage and Sort your Retirement at 6pm on Wednesday March 1 at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

For more information or to book an appointment visit www.enableme.co.nz or call 0800 897 898.