Postr launches Singapore and Australia offices

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 11:09

New Zealand adtech startup, Postr, today announced the opening of its Singapore and Australia offices. The new locations mark the first step by the brand to expand its footprint out of its Wellington headquarters and into new markets, after the recent investment round.

The announcement comes as Postr expands and strengthens its senior leadership team with three new appointments. Krishan Patel, formerly Vice President of Global Business Development and Strategy at Singtel-owned Amobee, joins as Chief Revenue Officer. Patel is tasked with scaling Postr’s global commercial operations, leading advertising operations, business development and client services, based out of Singapore.

"I’m delighted to be joining Postr at this stage in the company’s development", said Patel. "After a successful raise and some high profile partnerships, we are in an excellent position to expand the business outside of New Zealand, and bring this new source of inventory to the global advertising community."

Ben Searancke has been appointed as Director of Advertising Sales and Partnerships, ANZ. Searancke has held senior positions in mobile businesses units for Dentsu, Omnicom and Amobee, and will be responsible for driving Australia and New Zealand revenue. Janette Higginson joins the team as Global Head of Programmatic. Higginson has extensive experience in programmatic and yield management, having most recently served as Head of Programmatic at Criteo and previously running programmatic teams at Yahoo! and LinkedIn. Both will be based in Sydney, Australia.

Postr CEO, Milan Reinartz, who has just relocated to Singapore, commented, "We're now fully focused on the growth of the business in South-East Asia and Australia and we're very pleased to have attracted some world class talent for the expansion. Krishan’s breadth and depth of knowledge in advertising and telecommunications position him as a great leader for our global revenue operation and the addition of Ben and Janette further strengthens our commitment to best-in-class client service and operational excellence."

Postr recently launched Optus Xtra with Australian telecom giant, Optus, and is set to announce other telecom-branded app launches in the first half of 2017 in key South East Asia markets.