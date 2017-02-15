E tu security guards say WINZ safety protocols unsafe for them

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 14:55

E tÅ«, the union for security guards, says its security guard members fear new MSD protocols are unsafe and could put their lives at risk.

In January, the security guards raised concerns about the protocols which require them to screen people and only admit those with an appointment and photo ID to MSD offices.

E tÅ« Senior Organiser, Len Richards says as predicted, the protocols have seen security guards facing the fury of the public for implementing the new rules.

"The safety issue has moved from inside WINZ offices to outside where security guards are isolated in front of locked doors with nowhere to retreat if they need help," says Len.

He says security guards in South Auckland now want extra guards on duty outside offices during busy periods to ensure they are safe.

"Armourguard, which employs these people for minimum wages, and WINZ consulted with WINZ staff but no one has consulted the guards or their union, E tÅ«," he says.

Meanwhile, Len says WINZ is ratcheting up the tension outside its doors, by making it increasingly difficult for the public to access its services.

"Members of the public making appointments with WINZ face the frustration of being turned away if they don’t have photo ID.

"This has the potential to turn ugly, with our security guard members squarely in the firing line.

"WINZ can’t escape the health and safety implications of this situation which they have created."