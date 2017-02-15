Chairperson of Medical Council of NZ re-elected

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 14:40

Mr Andrew Connolly was yesterday again re-elected chairperson of the Medical Council of New Zealand.

At the Council’s first meeting of the year, Mr Connolly was unanimously elected chairperson of Council for another 12 months.

Appointed to the Council in November 2009, Mr Connolly was elected deputy chair of Council in February 2012 and was first elected chairperson of Council in February 2014.

Mr Connolly is a general and colorectal surgeon, employed fulltime at Counties Manukau District Health Board.

Council members also again unanimously re-elected, Ms Laura Mueller, a lay member as the Council’s deputy chairperson.

Ms Mueller was appointed to the Medical Council in November 2009 and is a member of the Council’s Audit, Complaints Triage, Education and Health Committees, as well as being the Council’s liaison member on its Consumer Advisory Group.