Two million milestone for Vodafone Prepay freebies

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 15:24

There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but more than 430,000 Kiwis proved free data and minutes is certainly appetising, thanks to Vodafone’s current ‘Million Free Prepay Deals’ promotion.

Redeeming free deals is easy using the My Vodafone app. Eligible Prepay customers simply need to hit the deals icon, spin the wheel, and select the personalised deal they want to redeem.

Spinning the wheel seems to have captured the attention of New Zealand consumers - with Kiwis snapping up a whopping two million rewards since the promotion launched in September last year.

"This is an amazing milestone - it’s been incredibly well received," said Vodafone Consumer Director Matt Williams.

"Free Prepay Deals is about rewarding our customers with the things they love, for absolutely free - purely for being a Vodafone customer," Matt adds.

In less than six months, Vodafone customers redeemed 435 million minutes and over 1 billion MBs of data through the My Vodafone app.

That’s a lot of data. Enough to post two billion Instagram photos, stream your favourite HD music for 79 decades and Skype call your Nana for 500 years, all at once.

As more Kiwis consume news, media and share their lives online, data proved to be king once again with 57 per cent of all free deals redeemed being valuable megabytes.

The Million Free Deals promotion is in full swing again, with rewards up for grabs each week until 6 April 2017, giving Kiwis the opportunity to score more of what they love, for free.

For those die hard customers who can’t get enough of great value Prepay deals, they can check the My Vodafone app each Friday to snap up three amazing deals personalised just for them.