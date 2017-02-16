Kordia activates disaster recovery plan in Chch

|
Statement by Kordia Group CEO, Scott Bartlett:
"Kordia has been monitoring the situation and status of its transmission site located at the summit of Sugarloaf overnight and as of 7am, today, 16th February 2017, all services remain operational. Kordia has activated its disaster recovery plan and is transporting spare transmission equipment to Christchurch should emergency restoration of broadcast services be required. Kordia is working with customers to plan for restoration should the site be lost. We appreciate the efforts of emergency services who are working hard to contain the situation and understand that safety of life is their priority"
