New babybot takes on KiwiSaver

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 05:45

It’s alive! Artificial intelligence is taking over conversations about KiwiSaver with the launch of a new chatbot.

Anyone who’s got a burning question about KiwiSaver and can’t be bothered trawling the internet for an answer can turn to the Commission for Financial Capability’s chatbot "Hey Sorted". Ask it a question and it’ll come back with an immediate response.

Glenn Martin, marketing and communications group manager, said: "Hey Sorted is a babybot, so it’s still learning, but we’re confident it will be able to answer almost anything you ask it about KiwiSaver. The more people who use it, the better it will get.

"We’ve integrated one of our KiwiSaver calculators into the bot so people can run their numbers and get a sense of how big their KiwiSaver balance could be. The bot makes it easy to do and that’s important when we are looking to drive small changes today that end up being life-changing tomorrow."

In the future you’ll be able to question it about other personal finance topics too, but we’ve started with KiwiSaver because more than 2.6 million New Zealanders are in the scheme and we get many questions about what they could be doing differently to get the most out of their fund.

You can access Hey Sorted directly via Facebook Messenger, making it easy to use on your phone or tablet, or by searching for the Hey Sorted Facebook page.

It’s one of two new initiatives being launched by the Commission. The other one is the Sorted Community Forum on sorted.org.nz where people can ask each other questions, share the pleasure and pain of their experiences and explore things that help them get ahead.

Glenn said: "People have told us that sometimes they’d rather learn from each other’s experiences than from articles on a website. Or they have questions they want to ask and would rather have a chat with someone than type in a search. We get that, there’s nothing like hearing a real-life story to make you think about your own situation.

"We’ll still be there in the background, chipping in if everyone else runs out of suggestions or if the conversation goes off track."

Anyone can join the forum, which is hosted on sorted.org.nz - an independent, impartial place where people can talk money without being subjected to commercial offers.