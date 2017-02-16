Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 08:17

Airwork Holdings Limited (NZX: AWK): Update on Partial Takeover from RIFA

On 8 December 2016, Zhejiang RIFA Holding Group Co. Limited ("RIFA") made a partial takeover offer for 75% of AWK’s ordinary shares at an offer price of $5.40 per share ("Offer").

The Offer is conditional on certain matters, including Chinese regulatory approvals, consent being granted under the Overseas Investment Act 2005 and confirmation that Airwork’s operations under its relevant aviation regulatory licenses will be able to continue unaffected by the Offer, should it be completed.

AWK has now been advised by RIFA that on 14 February 2017 it received consent under the Overseas Investment Act 2005 to purchase up to 100% of Airwork’s ordinary shares.

Airwork and RIFA have made very good progress to finalise steps needed to ensure that relevant aviation regulatory licenses remain fully complied with, and Airwork expects to further update the market on this shortly. Airwork also understands that:

- the required approvals of the Administrative Committee of the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone have been obtained; and

- the approvals required from the People’s Bank of China or the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the People’s Republic of China are being advanced.

In response to these developments, the Independent Committee of Airwork’s board has today released a letter to Airwork’s shareholders (attached) concerning the status of the Offer, which now closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, 5 March 2017 and cannot be further extended. Consequently, the latest date under the Takeovers Code on which RIFA can declare the Offer unconditional is 4 April 2017.

Airwork shareholders who have not yet accepted RIFA’s Offer are advised to carefully consider the Independent Committee’s letter and, should they wish to accept the Offer, to do so taking into account mail delivery timeframes to ensure that the completed acceptance form and the Specified Holder Certificate are delivered to RIFA before the closing date of 5 March 2017, noting that the closing date is a Sunday.