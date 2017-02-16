DLA Piper Auckland moves to Commercial Bay

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 09:52

Global law firm DLA Piper will move its Auckland office to new premises in the PwC Tower at Commercial Bay as of June 2019 as part of plans to redesign the traditional legal workspace.

DLA Piper has committed to lease two floors in the 39-level premium commercial development planned for Auckland's CBD area and will create a state-of-the-art, open plan workplace environment.

Simon Levine, DLA Piper's Global Co-CEO, said: "Our vision for this new office is to create a modern, flexible, workplace using the latest technology to promote collaboration and, most importantly, be a great place to work for our people and our clients. We are investing in this new office design model across the world, for example in Brisbane, Sydney and Manchester. Our new address in Auckland supports our vision to be the leading global business law firm by combining local expertise and global presence at central business locations."

Martin Wiseman, New Zealand Country Managing Partner at DLA Piper, added: "We are proud to be part of this city defining project. It's unlike anything Auckland has seen before. Our new office in the PwC Tower will be a flagship location in Australasia, where visitors locally and from around the world are welcome and do business."

The new design will include high quality spaces for clients, supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure services. "This means our new office will have even more impressive spaces in which to entertain our clients, network with them at events and to deliver quality training. Our environment will be open plan and junior lawyers will have more opportunities to see how experienced practitioners work. This will be an inspiring place to work," said Wiseman

"It is important to us that our clients have the best possible experience when they are working with us. It will give our Auckland office access to a pivotal location, modern working environments, great public transport access and a vibrant lifestyle to help attract and retain talent," said Wiseman.

When DLA Piper moved to 480 Queen Street in Brisbane's CBD, there were many positive outcomes, and Auckland will benefit from the learnings they achieved.

DLA Piper's Brisbane Office Managing Partner, Samantha O'Brien said: "The move involved a change management exercise, and nearly 12 months on we feel the new space fosters more opportunities for collaboration and togetherness. The flexibility and efficiencies of space, and the new technology have impressed everyone - we couldn't imagine going back to how it was before."