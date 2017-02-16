Tourists flock to motels

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 10:31

International visitors continued to boost guest-night numbers, particularly for motels, in November, Statistics NZ said today. National guest nights for November 2016 were 5.1 percent higher than in November 2015.

"Again the rise in guest nights was led by international visitors," business indicators senior manager Neil Kelly said. "While recently most accommodation series have been at record highs for their respective months, the growth in international visitor motel guest nights stands out."

November saw 378,000 international guest nights spent in motels, 29 percent more than in November 2015. This is the sixth month in a row that international motel guest nights have been up more than 20 percent from the same month in 2015.

For November 2016, compared with November 2015:

Total international guest nights were up 12 percent to 1.6 million. Domestic guest nights were down 0.9 percent to 1.7 million.

North Island guest nights were up 4.7 percent, and South Island guest nights were up 5.6 percent.

Eleven of the 12 regional areas had more guest nights.

All four accommodation types had more guest nights.

The Accommodation Survey collects data for guests staying in hotels, motels, backpacker accommodation, and holiday parks in New Zealand each month. Private accommodation is excluded.