PHD named 'Global Media Agency of the Year' by Adweek

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 10:55

Media network PHD, part of Omnicom Media Group, has been named ‘Global Media Agency of the Year’ by USA trade magazine Adweek.

PHD came out on top due to a stellar new business performance worldwide, including notable new business wins from Sony Pictures NZ and GlaxoSmithKline in New Zealand, among other new clients.

The accolade is the latest in a string of awards for the network worldwide, recognising a strong performance during 2016. PHD also currently holds the ‘Media Network of the Year’ honour with UK title Campaign as well as the Cristal Awards. This is in addition to 18 ‘Agency of the Year’ awards for individual market performance - the most recent being for PHD USA by trade title Ad Age.

It’s the second time PHD has held the Adweek title; the last time being in 2012, following the network’s capture of the global communications planning for Unilever.

Louise Bond, CEO of PHD NZ, said: "The significant new business wins that we’ve seen, both internationally and locally, is testament to the fantastic global team that is PHD. We are so proud to be part of an agency recognised as one of the best in the world."

Mike Cooper, CEO of PHD WW said, "I don’t think any other network can lay claim to holding so many Network and Agency of the Year awards concurrently. We’re delighted that Adweek has recognised the hard work and contribution that all 4,000 people across 89 offices have made to PHD’s success in the past 12 months. We’re also extremely grateful to work with such fantastic client partners".