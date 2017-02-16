Tainui Group Holdings appoints GM Operations

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 11:00

Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) today announced the appointment of Robert Batters to the role of General Manager Operations.

TGH Chief Executive Chris Joblin says Mr Batters will bring to TGH considerable experience in driving complex, large scale infrastructure and development projects to completion

"Robert’s experience in shepherding major projects to completion will be a great asset for our Ruakura project as the first stage of the inland port gets underway over the coming year, and as the build-out continues over the coming years," Mr Joblin says.

"His specialist knowledge in the electricity sector will also serve us well as the landowner for a number of significant sites occupied with electricity infrastructure," Mr Joblin says.

Mr Batters most recent role was as National Delivery Manager - Substations at Transpower NZ in Auckland and he brings a strong working knowledge of the Waikato following an earlier role as the Senior Project Manager for Meridian’s Te Uku Wind Farm in Raglan.

Mr Batters of Ngaa Puhi and Te Roroa descent, says he is excited to bring his experience to Tainui Group Holdings.

"With Ruakura and a number of other regionally and nationally significant projects underway at TGH, I am looking forward to getting involved and playing my part to grow the commercial assets of the Waikato-Tainui people."

Mr Batters start date with TGH is 20 February.