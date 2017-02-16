Mayor moves to support affected Cadbury workers

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 12:32

Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull says he is working with local agencies to support workers affected by today’s announcement that MondelÄz International plans to end manufacturing operations at its Cadbury’s Dunedin factory in 2018.

Mr Cull says the Cadbury factory has been a significant employer in the city for many years and the plans to cease its Dunedin operations are a major blow.

"This decision will be a difficult, if not devastating time for affected staff and their families.

"I have already spoken with local agencies including the Otago/Southland Employers Association, the Otago Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise Dunedin and the Ministry of Social Development, as well as MondelÄz, to ensure the affected workers are assisted with support they need. They are all very keen to be part of a city wide effort.

"My message to those workers is that you are not in this alone. The city will pull together to support you, your families and the wider community.

Mr Cull says MondelÄz International had made it clear to him this morning that there was nothing more the Dunedin City Council or the city could have done to influence its decision.

"MondelÄz recognised that its Dunedin employees are dedicated and outstanding workers. Unfortunately, Cadbury’s Dunedin factory is a long distance from its main markets which is making it an increasingly expensive place to manufacture its products."

Mr Cull says that while the proposal to cease factory operations are a major blow, he is heartened that MondelÄz International still intends to invest in and develop Cadbury World.

"Cadbury World is one of Dunedin’s most popular tourist attractions and the retention, and reinvestment, in this facility is very much welcomed. This will also help to ensure a lasting legacy of the heritage value of Cadbury’s to the city," he says.

Enterprise Dunedin Director John Christie also lamented the potential loss of a significant number of jobs, noting Cadbury’s had a long a rich history in the city.

"This is a significant loss for the city, as well as a loss for the employees and their families. Enterprise Dunedin will be very supportive of efforts to assist those affected. We also recognise that these job losses could have a flow-on effect in terms in other services which support the factory’s operations. We will also be looking at this as part of our response."