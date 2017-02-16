HB records largest increase in guest nights across NZ in Nov

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 16:47

Hawke’s Bay records largest increase in guest nights across New Zealand for November 2016.

Statistics New Zealand has released their latest Commercial Accommodation Monitor (CAM) report for November 2016 arrivals and it revealed a fantastic result for the Hawke’s Bay tourism industry.

November 2016 in comparison to November 2015 showed a 20.4% increase in visitor nights - this equates to an additional 16,000 nights spent in commercial accommodation in Hawke’s Bay in November.

The increase was made up of a leap in both domestic and international visitor nights. International visitor nights rose 16.4% to 32,009 with domestic visitor nights recording a substantial 22.5% increase, totalling 64,706 nights.

Occupancy rates also saw a huge increase rising to 64.2% for the month. This represents a 19.2% lift in occupancy (excluding holiday parks).

The best performing sectors within the Commercial Accommodation Monitor shows Hawke’s Bay Hotels were up 25.9%, Motels up 26.4%, Backpackers 3.4% and Holiday Parks 15.8%.

Hawkes’ Bay recorded New Zealand’s largest guest night increase year on year, increasing by 20.4% or 16,000 visitors. This was followed by Northland up 11% (16,000), Queenstown up 5.2% (15,000) and Nelson-Tasman 13.5% (14,000).

This result goes hand in hand with the increase in visitor spend into Hawke’s Bays economy. Year end December 2016 saw $583m spent in the region by visitors, representing an 8.2% increase on the previous year.

Annie Dundas, General Manager of Hawke’s Bay Tourism said she was ecstatic with the result. "It is fantastic to see such a positive result in both nights spent in Hawke’s Bay as well as in spend data and right before the busy summer tourism season. November was a busy month with Iron Maori and Summer F.A.W.C! on the calendar. We saw a huge lift in international visitors for Summer F.A.W.C! as well as people from around New Zealand. Sports tournaments also helped to lift the number of bed nights spent in the region".