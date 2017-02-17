Airways NZ chief executive Ed Sims leaving for international role

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 10:34

Ed Sims has accepted a position with an international organisation and will be leaving Airways on Friday 26 May 2017.

Airways Chair Judy Kirk says Ed has played a critical leading role in developing and implementing a transformation strategy that ensured Airways would be safe, successful and sustainable for the future.

"Ed joined Airways in 2011 to realise the organisation’s vision of being a key player in the provision of global air navigation products and services," says Judy Kirk.

In his time as Chief Executive, Ed has raised the profile of Airways internationally through his role as Chair of Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO), reinvested in essential infrastructure and new technologies and increased profit from $4.9m to $23.1m.

However, at the forefront of all of this was maintaining Airways’ outstanding safety record which Ed Sims says has never been compromised, ensuring that Airways continues to be recognised as one of the safest air traffic controllers in the world.

"I am proud of the people in Airways and of everything we have achieved," Ed Sims says. "It is now time for a new CEO to bring their own vision and leadership style to one of the best roles in New Zealand."

"Through Ed’s strong leadership the organisation is well positioned for the future. On behalf of the Board I thank him for his energy, and dedication," says Judy Kirk.

Recruitment for a replacement will begin immediately.