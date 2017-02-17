InterCity's airport buses now offer 'business class' experience

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 10:54

Travellers on InterCity’s direct bus service between Hamilton and Auckland Airport can now enjoy a taste of business class on the road.

Two new InterCity GOLD buses are now operating on the route, offering the choice of standard seats or premium GOLD seats - large soft leather recliners with individual charge ports and power outlets.

"Travelling to the airport doesn’t have to be a stressful or unproductive thanks to our premium GOLD seats" says Sam Peate, InterCity Group General Manager NZ Coachlines and Auckland Tourism.

"With plenty of room to stretch out, power plugs and free mobile WiFi the commute to and from the airport can now be a productive journey for business travellers"

Passengers can also take advantage of InterCity’s generous free luggage allowance of two pieces of up to 25kg each per person, plus carry-on.

The two brand new Scania K400 vehicles are fitted with nine InterCity GOLD seats and 39 standard seats and were built locally by Kiwi Bus Builders in Tauranga.

Standard seats on the direct bus are a flat fare of $20 one-way, making it one of the most cost-effective modes of airport transport available. Upgrading to a GOLD seat costs an additional $10.

InterCity operates 24 services connecting Hamilton and Auckland’s domestic and international terminals throughout the day. The new InterCity GOLD buses are currently available daily on services departing Hamilton at 10.30am and 4.30pm, and departing Auckland Central at 1.30pm and 7pm. In the coming weeks, GOLD buses will be operating all eight direct services.

The journey from Hamilton takes approximately one hour 50 minutes with stops at both terminals, before continuing on to Auckland CBD. Services operate daily, except on Christmas Day.

InterCity’s daily services between Hamilton and Auckland Airport launched in 2014 and have proved popular with business travellers and holiday makers alike.

They are the only direct public transport connection between Auckland Airport and Hamilton.