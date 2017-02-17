Rabbit Calicivirus decision from EPA

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 10:59

The Environmental Protection Authority has decided that a product containing a new variant of Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease Virus, or rabbit calicivirus, does not require regulation under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act.

The determination follows a request from Canterbury Regional Council, which applied for an approval to use a product that includes a variant of rabbit calicivirus, known as K5.

Dr Fiona Thomson-Carter, General Manager of the EPA’s HSNO Group says: "Under the terms of the Act, the K5 variant is exempt from regulation because it is not considered a new organism, nor is it considered a hazardous substance. Additionally, the product does not meet any of the physical, toxicological or eco-toxicological (poisonous to the environment) classes specified in the relevant regulations.

"After full consideration of the application it was evident that the EPA has no role to play in its regulation," says Fiona Thomson-Carter.

Canterbury Regional Council will require approval to introduce the product under the terms of the Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines Act and the Biosecurity Act, both of which are managed by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Rabbit calicivirus was first illegally imported into New Zealand in 1997 in an attempt to control feral rabbits. View the decision documents click here