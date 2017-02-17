New Arts major focuses on top job employability

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 13:59

Communication across our culture, both in personal and professional life, has never been more dynamic and the potential for top careers for well-trained people is huge.

The University of Auckland’s Faculty of Arts is meeting the needs of this fast-changing sector with a new communication major introduced for 2017. The new major combines practical skills in verbal and visual communication on- and offline alongside a deep understanding of contemporary media culture.

The emphasis is on employability in a wide range of roles and industries.

"We are extremely excited by this programme," says the head of media and communication, Dr Neal Curtis, who created the new major.

"It’s media meets marketing - and because it is offered by the University of Auckland, students will study practical components while still being informed by cutting-edge theoretical research on the latest approaches, issues and technologies."

Dr Curtis believes this aspect of the programme sets it apart from other communication courses in New Zealand.

"We want our students to become critical thinkers - we expect them to be innovative with the ability to think outside the box. The way we achieve this is by offering a practical work-orientated course within a liberal arts environment."

Dr Curtis predicts successful graduates will find opportunities in sectors including broadcast and digital media, marketing, advertising, public relations, and corporate, financial and digital communication.

"In fact, there is no business or sector that does not require communication management so we know the options for our graduates will be extensive. Today, more so than ever before, communication is everything."