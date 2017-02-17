New brand identity for law firm Russell McVeagh

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 15:19

New Zealand's top commercial law firm, Russell McVeagh, has revealed a new identity developed by branding agency Principals.

The new look has been a year in the making for the law firm which has 350 staff working across its Auckland and Wellington offices. Auckland-based Principals worked with a steering group of partners and staff to address a lag in perception about the business which was formed in 1863 and is one of the oldest established law practices in New Zealand.

Deborah Macrae, Director of Business Development and Marketing at Russell McVeagh, said the new brand identity and re-affirmed values showcase the firm’s commitment to evolve with the times and the needs of its clients. She said: "We are thrilled to launch our refreshed look, a project which has sparked such energy and collaboration of ideas within the partnership, our clients and staff. This updated brand positioning allows people to appreciate who we are, what we stand for and how we operate. At our core, we champion our clients' strategic goals and find solutions that fit the problem at hand."

Through discovery, insights, brand strategy and internal brand engagement, Principals has helped the firm to bring about meaningful change. The outward facing indicator of this is a modern, fresh look with a logo that features a cut through the middle signifying the brand's cut through in the local market.

Visually, the firm was synonymous with its black logo and as such, Principals has retained this element in the new design. The key aspect of the identity is an underlying grid, a nod to the underlying framework of the law within which Russell McVeagh operates.

Steve Main, Principals’ Auckland General Manager, said of the work: "It has been a pleasure to help Russell McVeagh take the firm in a bold new direction. Throughout the process, the business has demonstrated the leadership it is known for as well as a willingness to embrace cutting edge thinking. This new identity communicates their confidence, originality and collaborative nature."

The rebrand follows other identity shifts by law firms in the market with Anderson Lloyd and Meredith Connell unveiling new identities in recent months.