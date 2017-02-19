HR health check for business launched

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 08:47

Human resources consultancy, Dough HR, says small and medium-sized businesses need just as much human resources support and assistance as the big guys. Hence, they’ve recently launched a health check service which is already proving popular.

"We understand that with a growing business, sometimes you need to access HR skills and ideas but can’t justify investing in a part or full-time HR employee. That’s where we can help," says Dough HR director Diana Barry.

She says workplace litigation is on the rise and inadequate or out-of-date human resources management can result in great risk to businesses, regardless of how positive their employee relationships may seem right now.

"The good news is our Dough HR Health Check enables businesses to quickly get a handle on exactly where they stand with their HR processes and procedures and then mitigate any unnecessary risks."

The health check steps include Dough HR reviewing businesses’ existing HR processes including the recruitment, induction, and performance management of employees as well as their discipline and exit processes. Current documentation such as employment contracts, job descriptions and policies and procedures will also be reviewed to ensure they meet employers’ legal obligations.

Following the health check, Dough HR will deliver a comprehensive report advising businesses of areas of risk and opportunity. They will also provide a set of practical recommendations and can help businesses implement them immediately.

"We are all about quickly identifying any critical compliance issues, advising businesses on what actions are needed, and ensuring all processes and documents are legally compliant.

"Getting these issues sorted means going forward employees have the certainty and clarity of knowing what is expected of them, while employers have greater peace of mind to concentrate on their core business."

Diana Barry says for a business wanting to take control of its human resources and mitigate any risk, a Dough HR Health Check is a great first step. For those businesses that are not sure whether their HR standards are up to scratch, Dough HR can be contacted via www.dough.nz