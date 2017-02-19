Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 08:38

Auckland’s busiest ever cruise ship week includes a record four ships in port in one day

Auckland has enjoyed its busiest-ever week for cruise ship arrivals, including having four cruise ships docked on the same day for the first time ever on Saturday, 18 February.

Since Monday, 12 February, Auckland has had at least one cruise ship in port every day, with two or three ships docked for the day or longer for the majority of the week - 11 different cruise ships have visited in total.

Two of the visiting ships in port on Saturday, the Seabourn Encore and the Norwegian Star, are on their first voyages to Auckland.

A third ship, The World, which has been in port since Friday, is the largest private residential ship in the world. It is on its way to Asia and across the Pacific to the North American west coast and Alaska. The ship’s annual journey is decided by its 165 residents and captain.

The fourth ship in port, L’Austral, is a mega-yacht with 132 cabins which travels the world, including exploring sub Antarctic islands such as Macquarie, Campbell and the Antipodes.

The four ships brought a total of 3,550 passengers to Auckland and came from Australia, North America, and Europe.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says cruise ships are a valuable contributor to Auckland’s booming visitor economy.

"According to forecasts from Cruise New Zealand, Auckland will welcome a total of 182,852 passengers, and 66,400 crew this season, contributing an estimated $204 million to the region.

"The visitor economy is now worth $7.4 billion to Auckland, and the cruise industry, which is forecast to grow to $470 million in 2030, plays an integral role in fuelling future growth in this valuable sector.

"Auckland also plays a key role in New Zealand’s cruise sector as the country’s primary exchange point - where passengers embark or disembark from their vessel, and where vessels are re-provisioned."

The 2016/17 season has also seen the arrival of the largest ship to ever sail in New Zealand, Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas.

Ovation of the Seas stopped in Auckland three times, carrying between 4,200 and 5,000 passengers per visit, and contributing an estimated $1.4 million to the economy with each stop.

Due to its size the vessel was moored in the harbour with passengers who disembarked having to be tendered to shore by smaller boats.

Mr O’Riley says while Auckland is fortunate to welcome cruise ships in a range of sizes, including luxury liners, there is a growing trend for cruise lines to build larger ships like Ovation of the Seas.

"Auckland will need to develop further cruise infrastructure to accommodate the larger cruise ships," he says.

"We know the cruise lines love including Auckland in their itineraries, however if we don’t have the infrastructure to accommodate the larger ships they are building we will start to see the region missing out.

"This could see Auckland losing its position as passenger hub for exchange and provisioning, which would mean losing valuable contributions to the economy."