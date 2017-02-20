Workers urge public not to boycott Cadbury's chocolate - E tu

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 04:45

E tÅ« says Cadbury’s Dunedin workers are asking the public not to boycott Cadbury’s chocolate, as this could hasten the loss of their jobs.

E tÅ« has spoken with workers following Thursday’s shock announcement the Dunedin factory will close.

Chas Muir, E tÅ«’s Industry Co-ordinator, Food says workers have been enormously moved and heartened by the tremendous outpouring of support for them following the announcement.

"It is very clear from the response across social media, talk-back and via media polls that the public has taken this news hard, and they are looking for ways to support these workers.

"This closure of a profitable factory isn’t just a poor economic decision. It’s obvious it is going to do huge harm to this brand, wherever the chocolate is produced," says Chas.

However, he says workers want the public to continue to support local production "because this secure their jobs until and if this factory closes," he says.

"Our union’s position is we don’t support boycotts if they threaten jobs."

E tÅ« and the workers have vowed to fight the closure.

Meanwhile, Chas says, "We are urging the public to continue to post their support for Cadbury’s workers across social media and other channels and to lobby their MPs and political parties to make their displeasure known."