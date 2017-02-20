CEO transition and new director

|
Kate McKenzie, Chorus’ new CEO, formally steps into the role today. Ms McKenzie has also been appointed as a Chorus director from today. Ms McKenzie will not be an independent director.
Chorus Chairman Patrick Strange said, "The Board is very pleased that Kate has agreed to lead Chorus. She is one of the most highly rated telecommunications executives in the region and we look forward to her leading Chorus."
With Kate’s appointment, Mark Ratcliffe steps down as CEO and a Chorus director today. Dr Strange and the Board thanked Mr Ratcliffe for his service as CEO. "Mr Ratcliffe steps down with the thanks and best wishes of the Board for a job well done after a very distinguished term as Chorus’ founding chief executive," he said.
