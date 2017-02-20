David Flacks chairs Upside Biotechnologies

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 09:10

Regenerative medicine company, Upside Biotechnologies, has appointed lawyer and experienced director David Flacks as Board chair.

The Auckland-based company is developing an advanced, world-class skin replacement treatment for patients suffering major burns.

Mr Flacks was, for many years, a senior corporate partner of Bell Gully and was also general counsel and company secretary of Carter Holt Harvey in the 1990's. He is chair of NZX listed AFT Pharmaceuticals and P2P platform Harmoney. He is also a director of NZ VIF, Vero Insurance and a number of charitable organisations. He is an active angel investor.

"I am extremely happy that David has joined the Board as chair. David brings exceptionally deep governance experience, excellent networks and sector knowledge through his role as chair of AFT Pharmaceuticals," says Upside’s chief executive officer Dr Robert Feldman.

"Good governance makes a real difference to the success of a company and having David on board helps us achieve the right governance structure. The company not only benefits from appointing an excellent Board chair but we also gain David’s enthusiasm for Upside and what it is doing."

Mr Flacks says, "This is an exciting development for a New Zealand-based biotech and I am delighted to be involved with Robert and the great team of scientists led by Professor Rod Dunbar and Dr Vaughan Feisst."

He will join Cure Kids Ventures CEO Maxine Simmons and Will Charles, Auckland Uniservices’ general manager of Technology Development, on the Upside Board. Ends