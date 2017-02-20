Roadog answers the prayers of shivering bikers

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 10:37

Roadog provides the solution to a problem that has bugged motorcyclists for generations: how to keep warm on a cold road trip without dressing like a Michelin man?

It was a freezing, overnight road trip after the Bruce Springsteen concert in Auckland in 2014 that provided the crucial bit of inspiration for Glenn Rodgers and his ROADOG team.

"So it is amazing timing that we are now able to gift The Boss one of the brand new designs while he is back in New Zealand, to thank him for giving us that ‘voila’ moment two years ago," says Rodgers, who has also invited Springsteen to cruise the open roads of the South Island between his two concerts.

Until now, motor cyclists have had to put on multiple layers of clothing to keep warm while cruising the beautiful New Zealand open roads. Those days are over thanks to the developers of ROADOG.

Many years of shivering frustration combined with Rodgers’ inquisitive spirit, created ROADOG, a cutting edge, breakthrough clothing product that combines modern technology with the warmth of good, old Kiwi Merino wool.

"My business partner David Walsh and myself have been riding for many years, throughout the seasons, but winter rides were frustrating because of the thick, knitted jerseys I needed to wear to keep warm," says Rodgers.

"The only clothing available was bulky and cumbersome and I would hunch my shoulders forward to create an air gap across my chest to create an insulating cap."

This practical, artificial solution provided the initial spark to create a purpose-built top specifically for motorcyclists. The ideal motorcycling top needs to be warm, but not too thick under a jacket and requires specific protection at the front where the cold winds seeps through the zip and across the chest.

Rodgers shared his design ideas with an experienced seamstress, Lorraine, who happened to be his mother, and the pair produced the first of many prototypes of the ROADOG jersey.

Business partners David and Glenn would test the jerseys, make amendments and started adding other layers to make the top more insulated and fit for purpose.

Many months of research showed that Hydrotex windproof material was the perfect layer to keep out the wind chill, but that cold overnight ride home after the Springsteen concert showed that ROADOG still needed something extra. "I made a decision to add a layer for insulation but it proved to be challenging to find material that would be self-supporting and not start sagging at the bottom, once you put it in the wash," explains Rodgers.

More long months of research followed, before Rodgers settled on Thinsulate, an American product that now provides a highly efficient, hyper-thin insulating layer between the Merino and the Hydrotex.

"That was a real key moment," says Rodgers, who also added a stretchy double merino snood that can be worn as a collar or warm head cover under a helmet.

As the product evolved, the ROADOG crew had teamed up with Pattern Works who added their creative flair. "They turned our effective, but basic design into the slick, fashionable product you see today," says Rodgers.

The ROADOG jerseys have received rave reviews from riders throughout New Zealand. "And they all want to get their hands on one of them, so we are already had to increase our production."

The ROADOG team is planning to launch this piece of Kiwi ingenuity into the North American and European markets over the coming months and is confident their solution to a very personal problem will resonate with riders around the world.