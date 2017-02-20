My Chocolate Box launches as Cadbury closes NZ operation

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 10:58

Cadbury’s announcement that it was abandoning New Zealand manufacturing turned out to be great timing for the launch of My Chocolate Box, New Zealand’s first monthly chocolate subscription service.

My Chocolate Box is the brainchild of Stu Jordan and his team at Kako Chocolate. "We have been working on My Chocolate Box for months, and the day we are set to launch, Cadbury essentially turned their back on New Zealand. This is perfect timing for those who are looking for a good quality Kiwi made alternative to Cadbury!"

"I went to University in Dunedin, and lived above an engineering firm right opposite the Cadbury factory. Those aromas were part of my inspiration for becoming a chocolatier. To see this chocolate giant abandon New Zealand manufacturing saddens me deeply. This is a blow to Dunedin, and to the staff and families who worked there", said Chocolatier Jordan. "New Zealanders are fiercely loyal, and it seems Cadbury have either taken this loyalty for granted, or completely misread the market."

Subscribers to My Chocolate Box receive a new chocolate box delivered to their home or workplace every month, filled with chocolate creations made in Kako Chocolate’s Auckland factory. "This month’s selection includes delights such as Butterscotch Almond Toffee, Peanut Clusters, Peppermint Crunch bars, Chewy Caramels, and much more. There are over 50 pieces in the current selection for this month, all made from pure ingredients. We wanted to create an offering that represents excellent value for money, but still retains the quality that we are well known for" says Chocolatier Jordan.

My Chocolate Box costs $30 per month, with $5 nationwide shipping for all consumers except rural, with rural delivery costing $9.90.

"There are two key reasons why My Chocolate Box offers consumers excellent value for money. Because we manufacture the product here in New Zealand and sell direct to the public, consumers will receive quantities similar to what they would buy in the supermarket.

We have no distributors or retailers that take a cut" says Chocolatier Jordan. "Secondly, we don’t use any expensive packaging! While My Chocolate Box is shipped in nice hamper boxes lined with wood wool, the chocolate products are all packed in plain white confectionery bags. Cheaper packaging means more chocolate for the consumer, and is also better for the environment."

People can subscribe to My Chocolate Box at www.sweetest.co.nz, a popular online chocolate website owned and operated by Kako Chocolate. "We chose this particular site because it is better optimised and set up for handling this type of transaction, it has all the necessary SSL certification, and is also a website people have used and trusted for over five years."