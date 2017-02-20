Paua industry welcomes extension of Kaikoura closures

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 13:44

The New Zealand paua industry has welcomed today’s announcement that the shell fishery closure at Kaikoura and eastern Malborough is to be extended beyond three months.

Primary Industries Minister, Nathan Guy, today announced that the closure, which was made under emergency regulations, will see the fishery fully protected until at least November 20.

Chairman of Paua Industry Council, Storm Stanley, said the move was welcomed by all in the industry and he also understands it has widespread public support.

"Total closure will give us time to scientifically assess the damage caused by the earthquake.

"This is a shared resource. Its sustainability is important to many and we intend to work collaboratively to find the best way to rehabilitate the fishery," said Stanley.