Spark partners with Enable to trial 'street in a week' fibre installs

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 13:38

The fibre broadband installation process may soon be easier for Christchurch families and business owners.

Spark and Enable have teamed up in a Christchurch trial of ‘street in a week’ - an initiative aimed at coordinating the upgrade to all homes in a neighbourhood who want fibre broadband with Spark, over the course of a week.

Rather than installations taking up to several weeks, and most customers having to be present for two site visits, street in a week concentrates resources in one geographical area so that customers can get connected in a single, pre-selected day.

Trials are taking place in parts of Avonhead, Riccarton, Burnside, Russley and Sockburn this week, followed by trials in parts of Shirley, Papanui, Richmond, St Albans, and Dallington next week. Up to 180 households with Spark copper broadband are being offered the opportunity to upgrade to fibre within a significantly shortened timeframe.

Spark’s Head of South Island, Paul Deavoll, said, "Enable is an important partner of ours, as the local fibre network provider for greater Christchurch. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with them on an initiative that we hope will result in more of our customers being able to quickly and smoothly move onto fibre."

Steve Fuller, Enable CEO, said, "We’re very excited about the opportunity to partner with Spark on what could be a game-changing approach to installing fibre broadband - particularly if it means we can provide a better customer experience and shorter connection time for fibre broadband customers in our community."

Nationwide, 31% of New Zealanders who have fibre laid in their street have so far chosen to upgrade from copper. The ‘street in a week’ initiative aims to make it as easy as possible for more New Zealanders to make the move.