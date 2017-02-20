Century 21 listings up 35%

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 15:39

Century 21 New Zealand says its number of residential listings nationwide is up a staggering 35.92% compared to the same day last year.

"Sure, we’ve grown our number of offices since then. However, I think the increase in Kiwis listing with us largely reflects the fact that in a buyers’ market vendors are increasingly wanting agents and agencies that have the best shot of still being able to secure a great sale price," says Geoff Barnett, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand

He acknowledges that many other real estate companies are also experiencing an increase in listings impacted by the fact that the time it takes to sell properties has generally lengthened out for everyone.

"However, for Century 21 the difference is our increase in listings is largely due to new ones not languishing ones. Our 35% increase on last year reflects some solid growth coming out of North Auckland and in the southern part of the region.

"We’re also seeing a marked increase in Wellington in the first two months of this year, compared to the last two months of last year when the earthquake had a measurable effect. The regions too are generally more active, with our Waikato and Central North Island offices particularly buoyant."

Mr Barnett says nationwide it’s certainly becoming more of a buyers’ market.

"Agents who have only worked in a sellers’ market might struggle a bit in this environment as it’s takes a lot more to sell a house than just putting it on the internet. Vendors now really need to really assess an agent’s ability to market, negotiate, and sell. That’s where Century 21 has been able to pick up more business as we’ve got the international training, systems, and an unbeatable global reach behind us."

He says generally properties are still making good prices and he believes that will continue this year.

"The days of quick sales and crazy prices have gone, but where there’s a willing seller and a willing buyer we’re still seeing the negotiation of a price that everyone’s happy with. Vendors are also getting more realistic which is resulting in the asking price and the attained price getting closer.

"The third and fourth quarter of 2017 might get a little tighter with a general election and an increasing likelihood of raising interest rates, so I think the sweet spot to buy and sell is actually right about now," says Geoff Barnett.