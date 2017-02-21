New West Coast depot signals commitment to region

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 08:17

The appointment of a West Coast Manager and opening of a new Greymouth depot signals a commitment to the local region for a South Island earthmoving business with strong West Coast connections.

Paul Smith Earthmoving (PSE) has appointed local civil engineer Stacey Beaver to run its growing West Coast operations. Mr Beaver will manage PSE’s Grey Base Hospital earthworks contract and set up a local depot as the business expands in the region.

PSE has taken on six local staff for the hospital contract, and will be looking for extra administration and depot staff as work grows. Chief Executive Mark Rogers says the move to the Coast was a logical one for the South Island business.

"Our earthmoving operations have been growing across the South Island in recent years and the business already had strong ties to the Coast. One of our Directors, Bruce Tinnelly, grew up in Greymouth and the other, Tony Moir, has family connections.

"We saw a gap in the West Coast market and I expect our Greymouth depot will be complementary to the industry, providing a solid local option for both private and public earthmoving contracts.

"We intend to be on the West Coast for the long term and, along with our business interests, we’ll be taking an active role in the local community. We expect to grow our Hewlett Road depot and provide employment for locals across a range of roles. There are great opportunities on the West Coast and we are excited to be here," Mr Rogers says.

"We are looking forward to becoming more involved in the local industry and working with people to help grow our business and contribute to the local economy."

PSE West Coast Manager Stacey Beaver says setting up the new depot is an exciting challenge. His background is civil engineering and surveying, with a recent focus on capital works and maintenance programmes in the West Coast region.

"I’ve lived here for 22 years; my wife grew up here and it is home to our children. I love the Coast - hunting, fishing, surfing, everything is on your doorstep. This is a really interesting time for the region, with plenty of opportunities ahead.

"PSE is in a position to make a difference to the local economy. Our new depot will create jobs and we’ll be using local contractors and resources to deliver projects," Mr Beaver says.