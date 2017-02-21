Council adopts district-wide Easter Sunday trading

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 10:25

After consulting with the public, the Far North District Council has adopted a new bylaw allowing Easter Sunday trading throughout the district.

The new rules will apply from Easter Sunday 2017 and allow all shop owners in the Far North to decide whether or not they will open during the religious holiday.

Previously, Easter Sunday trading was controlled by central government and only certain retailers, such as those in tourist hubs like Paihia, could legally trade. However, the Shop Trading Hours Amendment Act 2016 has now handed decisions on Easter Sunday trading to local authorities.

Of the 46 formal submissions received by Far North District Council, 24 opposed Easter Sunday trading with the majority concerned that shop staff would lose one of their last remaining guaranteed days off work.

However, the Shop Trading Hours Amendment Act specifically protects shop workers who choose not to work on Easter Sunday. Employers must provide at least four weeks’ notice to staff saying that they intend to open. They are also obliged to tell employees that they do not have to work. Forcing staff to work on Easter Sunday is grounds for a personal grievance under the Act.

Mayor John Carter said that a key goal of council is to build a vibrant economy across the entire district. "A number of submitters told us they were concerned about the rights of retail staff. Councillors listened to those concerns, but felt the legislation provided adequate safeguards.

"Other submitters told us that Easter Weekend is one of the busiest holidays on the Far North retail calendar. We could not ignore that. Enabling everyone to take advantage of tourist demand, whether they are based in Paihia, Rawene or Kerikeri, was the best decision we could make for the district."

For more information on Easter Sunday trading employment rules, go to the Employment New Zealand website: https://employment.govt.nz/