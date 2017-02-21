Colliers International to manage WestCity

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 11:33

The new owner of the WestCity shopping mall in Auckland has appointed leading commercial property company Colliers International to manage the centre.

Scentre Group this morning announced it had sold the Westfield-branded regional shopping centre in Henderson to family-owned Australian property business Angaet Group.

Angaet’s portfolio of assets, which includes 25 other shopping centres around Australia, is owned entirely by the DiMauro family, under the leadership of Nick DiMauro and his son Michael.

Nick DiMauro says the group is pleased with the purchase.

"I believe WestCity is a vibrant shopping centre, and the many infrastructure projects around the Henderson area in the near future will enhance the centre’s prominent position."

DiMauro says he is committed to ensuring continuity for WestCity’s retailers and the community.

"We look forward to working with Colliers International to provide the best possible shopping experience for the residents of Henderson and its surrounding communities."

Colliers International will take over management of the centre from settlement.

Colliers International Real Estate Management National Director Richard James says he is delighted the company has been appointed to manage WestCity.

"We have a depth of knowledge across large retail assets that is unrivalled in the New Zealand market, and we can also leverage off our key international relationships," he says.

"Colliers has substantial experience in successfully helping centres transition away from the Westfield brand, and we look forward to ensuring a smooth handover for WestCity.

"WestCity has been an iconic shopping destination for the West Auckland community for more than 40 years, and we see huge opportunities ahead. Our specialist in-house marketing and management team will be quick to seize those opportunities."

A full-time team of on-site staff will continue to oversee the day-to-day running of the centre, with Colliers International providing property and strategic asset management services from settlement.

Colliers International Real Estate Management is New Zealand’s largest independent property management and consultancy company.

It draws on global resources and expertise to manage a diverse range of property portfolios, from large multi- tenanted retail and commercial holdings through to smaller individual properties.

The company acts for many of New Zealand’s largest institutions, corporates, private investors and international clients.

Solutions are tailored to meet the needs of individual clients, from comprehensive full-service offerings through to individual components, such as facilities management.

Colliers International’s team more than 90 real estate management professionals was named Property Management Team of the Year at the 2013, 2014 and 2015 RICS Awards.

WestCity is a 36,108sq m regional shopping centre anchored by Countdown, Farmers, The Warehouse and Event Cinemas, as well as a range of local retail offerings. The 5ha site offers 1492 car parks.