IAG Earthquake Update: Six years on

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 12:42

Our thoughts this week are with the families and communities affected by the recent Port Hills fires, as well as those impacted by the Canterbury and Kaikoura earthquakes.

Tomorrow represents six years since the 6.3 earthquake hit Christchurch destroying homes and buildings, and wrecking lives. In the years following, Canterbury residents have worked through a series of land zonings, building code reviews and negotiations in a bid to move forward in their recovery journeys.

At IAG we are 96.71% of the way through our Canterbury settlement journey. We have settled over 90,000 residential claims and in excess of 17,185 commercial claims. We are continuing to work towards settlement with all remaining customers and will be 97.5% complete by the end of June this year.

As a result of the Kaikoura earthquake we have received over 17,000 claims, with close to 1,100 commercial claims, and the remainder residential.

What does this mean for IAG customers?

IAG is New Zealand’s leading general insurer, providing cover for close to 45% of homes across our family of brands - AMI, Lantern, Lumley, NZI, State and our bank partners, ASB, BNZ, Westpac and The Cooperative Bank.

How is IAG managing the settlement of remaining Canterbury claims?

In January this year a newly formed business unit, the Disaster Recovery Unit (DRU), was set up to manage settlement of the remaining Canterbury claims; capture Lessons Learnt from Canterbury; and respond to any future disasters.

Led by Annette Purvis, who has played an integral role in IAG’s Canterbury response for the last six years, there are 60 people working full-time on settling remaining Canterbury claims.

"Although we have just over 3% of claims yet to settle, those remaining are among the most complex," says DRU General Manager, Annette Purvis.

"The teams working on the closure of the Canterbury programme are experienced Claims Managers; Settlement Specialists; and Technicians who have been working on Canterbury settlements for several years. While we have had to make some changes in the management of claims, customers can be assured that there is a depth of experience in our team, and that everyone involved is committed to finding a solution for all customers".

How is IAG approaching the Kaikoura recovery?

Also under the DRU umbrella, but separate to the Canterbury response, we’ve established a specialised Kaikoura team.

"We’ve set up five Hubs, in Kaikoura, Blenheim, Hanmer Springs, Wellington and Christchurch to enable us to best respond to the scale of the event. The Hubs are complemented by six teams of dedicated earthquake claims managers based in Christchurch," says Purvis.

"The claims teams are experienced in earthquake response, and are supported by teams of loss adjusters, engineers and assessors. It is expected that more than 100 extra people will be employed bringing total numbers focusing solely on Kaikoura earthquake claims settlements up to around 150," she adds.

IAG has begun assessments, starting with the most affected properties first - red and yellow stickered properties, homes that are uninhabitable or commercial buildings that are unusable. We will also prioritise customers who are elderly, have young children, or health or financial concerns.

Over the next month we will contact all customers to advise them when their home, building or contents will be assessed.

Will all remaining claims be cash settled?

In December 2014, IAG announced a cash settlement strategy. Since this time the majority of new claims received have been settled by cash, rather than reinstatement.

There are close to 100 claims currently in construction. These are being managed to completion by external Loss Adjusting firms.

The remaining Canterbury claims yet to be settled, along with all Kaikoura claims, will be settled by cash.

In the time between the Canterbury earthquakes and the more recent Kaikoura one, policies changed from full replacement to sum insured.

The Kaikoura claims settlement is based on a detailed scope of works and a cash value that allows all of that work to be completed, up to the sum insured. If a claim is under cap the cash settlement will comply with the provisions of the EQC Act.

EQC excesses apply and will be deducted from settlement payments. If a claim is overcap an additional excess may apply.