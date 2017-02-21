Release of second tranche of investor confidence rating (ICR)

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 13:53

The Treasury has today released the results of the second tranche of the Investor Confidence Rating (ICR), which examines the investment management practices of five District Health Boards (DHBs).

Secretary to the Treasury Gabriel Makhlouf says the ICR shows how strong some of the country’s biggest DHBs are at managing their investments and assets.

"The ICR process is helping individual DHBs as well as government agencies more generally to better understand their investment performance. DHBs are getting important insights about how to enhance their investment and asset performance in the next two years, and a better view of how the health sector can improve overall investment planning."

"The A rating for Counties-Manukau reflects their multiple strengths, particularly in the quality of long term planning. Auckland, Waitemata and Canterbury achieved a B rating, which takes into account good asset and change management, and that they can deliver investments according to agreed time, cost or scope requirements."

"Northland DHB received a C rating. This is a solid result for the first review of a mid-size DHB. Northland was chosen for review at this stage because it works with the three Auckland metropolitan DHBs as part of the northern region, and it has significant investment intentions in the next ten years."

"These results indicate that these DHBs have the foundations for good investment management in place."

The ICR process has highlighted common areas for improvement across all agencies being rated: how they plan for a long-term horizon; build their programme management capability; and set asset performance targets. Given the operating model in the health sector, it is likely that all other DHBs face the same areas for improvement, though the scale and context will vary.

Other monitoring work by the Treasury includes the interim Major Projects Performance Report, released on 19 January, and the Government Investment Report: Investing For New Zealand, released on 20 January.

See http://www.treasury.govt.nz/statesector/investmentmanagement/review/icr/results