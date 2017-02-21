Appointments support Tall Poppy's expansion plans

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 14:01

Real estate agency Tall Poppy has appointed two influential real estate and tech executives to its management team and board as it gears up for expansion.

Tall Poppy announced today that it has appointed global tech entrepreneur and former head of Strategy at Trade Me, Mike DelPrete, as a director, and former GM of NAI Harcourts Team Group, Mike Helleur, as general manager.

Tall Poppy director Michael Seymour said he was delighted with the appointments which would support the company’s aggressive growth strategy for 2017-18.

"Mr Helleur and Mr DelPrete are highly respected in the wider business community for their expertise and integrity. They will be great assets as we challenge New Zealand’s outdated real estate agency model."

Mr DelPrete, currently based in New York, sold his own gaming startup by age 30 before coming to New Zealand to join Trade Me as head of Strategy. After moving back to the U.S earlier this year, DelPrete has focused on his current passion, real estate tech.

Mr Helleur is former General Manager of Property Brokers, which grew under his leadership from 14 to 37 branches and 1,400 to 5,000 property managements. More recently he was general manager of NAI Harcourts Team Group, which is Harcourt’s commercial property division.

Also joining the company is Karl Matakatea as software systems and process manager. Previously business development manager for CoreLogic, Karl is overseeing Tall Poppy’s investment in its technology platform to streamline the sales process and provide real-time information for vendors.