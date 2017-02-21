Briefing on flawed electricity pricing plan

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 14:36

A review of all the expert evidence provided to the Electricity Authority on its proposed changes to electricity pricing has been conducted.

You are invited to attend a briefing on this report on Thursday.

The review was undertaken by Dr John Small of Covec.

It was commissioned by a group of concerned parties, including Auckland Airport, Counties Power and its consumer trust, EMA Northern, Entrust, Auckland Federated Farmers, Northpower, Norske Skog, Top Energy, Trustpower and Vector.

You are invited to attend a briefing on the report led by members of the group and the report’s author John Small.

Date: 23 February 2017

Time: 3pm to 4pm

Venue: Aurora, Intercontinental Hotel, Wellington

The full report will be released on 24 February, the same day submissions on the Authority’s latest proposals close.

The briefing is open to media and industry analysts.

To attend, please RSVP by 5pm 22 February to Sharon Roose via email sharonr@brg.co.nz

If you are unable to attend, but would like to participate via video link - please let us know and we will organise for you to join via video conference.

About John Small:

John specialises in competition and regulatory economics plus mergers and commercial disputes. A director of Covec with 25 years consulting experience, he was formerly an academic economist at the University of Auckland. John’s industrial experience covers all major utility industries, the communications, transport and energy sectors, primary production, banking and payments, and intellectual property.

John is frequently called as an expert witness before courts, tribunals and commissions. He also develops and runs training courses, designs tailored research projects and provides ad-hoc advice to lawyers, executives, policy makers and politicians. John has been a lay member of the High Court of New Zealand for the last ten years.