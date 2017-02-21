Changes for LearningWorks

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 15:53

LearningWorks, one of the region’s leading learning and training solutions companies, will farewell its Chief Executive, Geoff Day in April, but retain his skills as a director on its board.

Day has resigned as Chief Executive to embark on a new business opportunity. This is effective from the end of April.

LearningWorks chair John Birch announced Day’s resignation to staff and clients of LearningWorks this week.

"While we are very sorry to see Geoff depart from his role as Chief Executive, I am delighted to announce that Geoff’s relationship and input with LearningWorks will continue into the future with his appointment as a Director on the LearningWorks board."

Day has been with LearningWorks for the past three and half years, three of which have been in the role of Chief Executive.

"In that time Geoff has brought sound leadership and great relationship skills to the role and has made an enormous contribution to the development and success of LearningWorks," says Birch.

"Highlights during his leadership include enhancing the organisation’s reputation with commercial customers regionally and nationally, on-going collaboration between Wintec and LearningWorks around the delivery of new programmes and qualifications; and successful commercialisation through research company Ligar."

LearningWorks, located in Hamilton, provides a range of services to businesses both in the education and government sectors focused on the development and delivery of learning and training solutions.

"The vision, drive and leadership, provided by Geoff, has positioned LearningWorks as a leader in reforming the business of education through addressing capability and delivery needs, and responding to the business opportunities around on-line educational delivery and curriculum development," adds Birch.

Day will continue in his role as Chief Executive until 28 April, and from that date will become a member of the LearningWorks board of directors.

"I’m looking forward to having his skills and knowledge around the board table," says Birch.

Recruitment for a new Chief Executive will commence soon.