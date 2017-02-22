Job advertisements up 0.5 per cent in January 2017

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 10:28

The number of online job advertisements grew by 0.5 per cent in January 2017 and by 12 per cent over the year to January, according to the latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Jobs Online report.

Growth this month was spread across all skill levels and most regions and occupation groups.

Job advertisements rose in all skill levels, with the strongest growth in low skilled jobs (up 0.8 per cent), followed by unskilled jobs (up 0.7 per cent).

Vacancies grew most strongly in Nelson/Tasman/Marlborough/West Coast (up 1.7 per cent), and Manawatu-Wanganui/Taranaki (up 1.5 per cent). The only fall was in Canterbury (down 1.0 per cent).

MBIE’s Labour Market Trends acting manager Amapola Generosa says growth was concentrated in construction and engineering (up 1.2 per cent), and education and training (up 0.6 per cent) industry groups. By occupation group, the largest monthly increases were labourers (up 1.4 per cent), and machinery operators and drivers (up 1.1 per cent).

"Growth this month continues the strong growth in labour demand in December last year," says Ms Generosa.