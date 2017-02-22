Broadspectrum signs broadband contract with Chorus

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 10:52

Broadspectrum has signed an eight-year contract with Chorus for the rollout of the Ultra Fast Broadband Extension (UFB2) in New Zealand.

Starting in mid-2017, Broadspectrum will manage the design and construction of the fibre optic network to more than 145,000 premises in 155 towns nationally.

The work forms part of the New Zealand Government’s commitment to rollout the Ultra Fast Broadband (UFB) network to a further 423,000 New Zealanders by the end of 2024.

Chief Executive, Urban Infrastructure, Sandra Dodds, said: "This award further recognises the expertise of our telecommunications business, and builds on the strong relationship we have with Chorus in this sector. We will draw on our experience building the UFB1 network with Chorus over the past five years to ensure the rollout is efficient."

This contract expands on Broadspectrum’s telecommunications expertise, which includes a four-year nbn broadband rollout in Australia and work with Powerco in New Zealand to design and build a private mobile radio network.

Broadspectrum is focused on providing high value asset management services to clients in sustainable-growth sectors including urban infrastructure, transport, government and resources.